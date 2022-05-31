AARO hosting EV training day

Automotive aftermarket shops and their fleet customers are being invited to learn about how to be ready for a future with electric vehicles.

Sales and popularity of electric vehicles are picking up across Canada. While experts believe the aftermarket won’t be feeling the full effects of EVs until towards the end of the decade, they also agreed that now is the time to start planning how automotive service and repair shops will handle these vehicles.

To help, the Automotive Aftermarket Retailers of Ontario is hosting Fleet Day in Toronto to help shops and their fleet customers to help plan for an EV future.

It will take place on June 16 at the Toronto Airport Marriott Hotel. A number of experts will be on hand to speak about how businesses will need to adapt to this change, as well as learn about the skill and solutions needed in the future.

Cara Clairman, president and CEO of Plug’n Drive will host the session Avoiding Mistakes in the Transition to Fleet Electrification. She will provide updates on the benefits of EVs, fact vs. fiction, latest trends and go over rebates and incentive programs available to businesses.

Xavier Gordon, president of Xergy Energy, will share his experience of transitioning fleets over to EVs and servicing these vehicles.

George Balla from Flo and Daryl Witiuk from Northwinds Electrical Supply will explain the different charging levels, hardware and infrastructure needs to meet customer expectations and what to look for when selecting a supplier.

There will also be a presentation from Mevotech’s technical training manager Victor Moreira, who will speak to the impact of the added weight of EVs and how aftermarket parts can address the added forces and wear on these bottom-heavy vehicles.

There will also be a small tradeshow with companies who offer products/services specific to the EV market