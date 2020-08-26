2020 NAPA XPO Sale to be a virtual event

Traditionally presented at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, this year’s NAPA XPO Sale will take place in a virtual form.

The event, customized for Quebec and Atlantic Canada, will be held online from Aug. 31 through Oct. 9, 2020.

For the 2020 edition of the XPO Sale, NAPA store representatives are going to automotive service providers. A customized online trade show has also been created to allow NAPA customers to purchase products. The bilingual web platform includes an ordering system that is connected to Distribution Centres and the NAPA stores participating in the XPO Sale.

It will be the first time the NAPA XPO Sales brings service providers from Quebec together with those from the Atlantic region, for a joint Quebec-Atlantic XPO.

“We are very proud to be part of this first joint edition, which will allow our customers to take full advantage of this exceptional industry event,” said Philippe Massé, general sales manager for the Atlantic Region.

Dominic Baribeau, general sales manager for the Quebec region, said, “This partnership increases the number of NAPA Stores participating in the XPO Sale to over 200. And of course, we are very pleased to see that there are as many suppliers as in past years.”

Service providers will benefit from special pricing on their product orders, and will be able to redeem the points they collected during the “On the Road to Rewards” promotion.

https://www.napaxpovente.com/en