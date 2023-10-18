YPA Spotlight: Finding her place in the automotive aftermarket industry

Passionate about customers and creating strong relationships, Pragati Upadhyay found her way into the automotive aftermarket industry right after completing her MBA. By learning new industries, adapting to life in Canada, and an extensive education, Upadhyay feels at ease in the auto care industry. Eager to connect with peers and create a more diverse industry, she is just getting started.

How long have you worked in the automotive industry?

My career in the automotive aftermarket started 13 years ago when I joined Castrol India Ltd. in 2010 and worked there until I moved to Canada. My first opportunity in Canada was with Total Energies, where I worked with automotive aftermarket distributors and customers for five years.

What company do you currently work for? What is your position?

I joined Wakefield Canada in 2021, managing distributor partners, OEM, Jobbers and ASP. In 2022, I took on the role of national accounts manager, where I take care of our key retail partner, the Canadian Tire Corporation. I manage Canadian Tire retail, auto services, and Partsource for Castrol and the SuperClean brand.

Did you know you wanted to work in the auto care sector?

To be honest, no. I like to think the auto care sector chose me. After completing my MBA in India, I worked for a construction company, but at the time, it was not the right fit for me. I was actively looking for a change when a recruiter reached out to me about a position with Castrol at British Petroleum (BP).

Soon after I started working with Castrol, I fell in love with the company as a brand, the culture of BP, and the auto care industry in general. While there were some challenges—the industry in India is very fragmented and being a woman in a male-dominated industry is not easy—but working in the industry felt natural.

I met many incredible people within the organization and outside the organization who treated me with respect. I feel comfortable and at ease working in the auto care industry.

What does your participation in the Young Professionals in the Aftermarket mean to you?

Being involved in the YPA is an excellent opportunity to learn, network, and feel connected with the industry.

What is one of the biggest and/or most difficult lessons you have had to learn as a young professional?

Early on in my career, I realized that if you are good at what you do, opportunities will come your way and help you choose your career path. I started my career in construction, which was a great learning opportunity, but it was not my passion. I realized my passion when I joined Castrol. I never would have imagined myself being a sales professional, but Castrol has allowed me to figure that out and it has been a great journey since.

About the Young Professionals in the Auto care sector

Young Professionals in the Auto care sector (YPA) is an Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA Canada) community comprising of young executives, of 45 years or younger, in the Canadian auto care sector. They support the career growth of young professionals by expanding their network and assisting them in becoming a thought leader in Canada’s auto care industry.