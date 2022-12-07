YPA gathers for holiday cheer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cars Magazine & Jobber News (@autoserviceworld)



Members from the automotive aftermarket gathered in Toronto to celebrate the holidays.

AIA Canada’s Young Professionals in the Aftermarket Committee hosted its annual Holiday Networking Reception at the Brickworks Ciderhouse in downtown Toronto.

Aftermarket pros from coast to coast attended the event, the first one the committee has hosted since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees got to mix and mingle while enjoying a wide array of snacks and hors d’oeuvres, sharing drinks and enjoying being together in person once again.

Please view the photo gallery below…

YPA Committee Holiday Networking Reception 2022