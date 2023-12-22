Auto Service World
News   December 22, 2023   by Adam Malik

Young pros celebrate the season

Members of Young Professionals in Auto Care gathered in Toronto to celebrate the holidays.

The group, part of the Automotive Industries Association of Canada, got together at the Amsterdam BrewHouse near the waters of Lake Ontario. They mixed, mingled and networked as part of YPA’s Holiday Networking Reception.

Check out the Instagram reel and photo gallery below for highlights.

The YPA is open to automotive aftermarket professionals whose companies are members of AA Canada and under the age of 45. If you’re interested in joining the community, head to AIA Canada’s website.

YPA Holiday Reception 2023

Print this page

Related


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*