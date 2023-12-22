Young pros celebrate the season

Members of Young Professionals in Auto Care gathered in Toronto to celebrate the holidays.

The group, part of the Automotive Industries Association of Canada, got together at the Amsterdam BrewHouse near the waters of Lake Ontario. They mixed, mingled and networked as part of YPA’s Holiday Networking Reception.

Check out the Instagram reel and photo gallery below for highlights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cars Magazine & Jobber News (@autoserviceworld)

The YPA is open to automotive aftermarket professionals whose companies are members of AA Canada and under the age of 45. If you’re interested in joining the community, head to AIA Canada’s website.

YPA Holiday Reception 2023