Wix Filters launches refreshed eLearning Center

Wix Filters has launched a new, version of its Filtration eLearning Center, providing multiple curriculum levels specific to the world of filtration, in a convenient online training center.

The free online courses, available at WIX eLearning Center, provide intensive, specialized training about filtration, including filter construction, system functions and performance dynamics.

“Launched in 2005, the WIX eLearning program has been a cornerstone of our technician education support program for over a decade,” said Mike Lerch, brand manager for Wix Filters. “We have taken that successful platform, and given it a whole new life, including creative animations, new diagrams, and updated product information. It all comes together under a modernized user interface, designed for simple navigation and clear demonstration of complex filtration concepts.”

Founded as an offshoot of the Wix Institute of Filtration Technology, the eLearning Center is available online to audiences near and far. The platform is currently provided in English, Spanish and French, with additional language capabilities planned for future expansion.

The Wix Filters eLearning Center provides insight into oil, fuel and air filtration, coolant and hydraulic filtration systems, as well as specialty topics. Participants earning 80 percent or better on course-ending quizzes throughout the seven modules will earn the title of WIX Filters Certified Filtration Specialist, distinguishing them as a provider of excellent filtration knowledge and customer service.

Wix Filters is a member of the MANN+HUMMEL Group.

