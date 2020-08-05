Warehouse innovation: Drones reduce human interaction during Covid

Covid-19 has prompted companies to devise new ways to reduce human contact in the workplace.

One of the most intriguing ways to increase automation in warehouses and distribution centers is the use of drones.

Romark Logistics recently launched a fleet of drones to effect automated scans of pallet barcodes at its D.C. in Lancaster, Tex.

Romark has long been a pioneer in technology adoption within the third-party logistics (3PL) ecosystem. From very narrow aisle (VNA) racking and swing reach trucks, to robots and cloud-connected information systems, it has constantly innovated, to continuously improve its operating metrics, including the traceability, granularity, and accuracy of warehoused inventory.

The drones seemed like a logical extension of its technology-assisted processes.

Since frequent inventory counts consumed valuable resources and equipment, yet were necessary to meet customer expectations, Romark wanted to invest in inventory drones that could aerially and autonomously scan front-facing barcodes across all the VNA racking at its Lancaster D.C.

Romark established key principles for replacing manual counts. For example, a drone-based inventory solution must first ensure the safety and security of Romark’s warehouse workers. Moreover, it must be extremely user-friendly, cost-effective and autonomous, requiring no human intervention.

In 2019, Romark engaged FlytBase, an enterprise drone software company whose mission is to help businesses automate and scale drone operations. FlytBase’s aerial inventory scanning solution, FlytWare, was deployed in six-feet wide VNAs. End-to-end automation was the key to success; this required not only autonomous navigation within and across the aisles, but also precision landing, autonomous charging, and 100% accurate barcode scans and localization.

“As a 3PL, we are faced with higher velocity supply chains, dynamic service level agreements with our customers, and their expectations of same-day delivery,” said Marc Lebovitz, president and owner of Romark Logistics. “Frequent, accurate and in-depth inventory data is key to our ability to manage customer inventory efficiently, minimize inaccuracies, avoid adjusting orders and differentiate ourselves in a highly-competitive marketplace.”

Nitin Gupta, CEO of FlytBase said the deployment at Romark’s warehouse helped refine the FlytWare production roadmap, to ensure that this solution can be reliably deployed on weekends, nights and in-between shifts.

“The thought leadership and resourcefulness of the management team at Lancaster DC were instrumental to the success of this engagement,” Gupta said. “We expect to create sustainable business value for Romark and their customers, not only from savings in time, effort and costs, but also by conducting frequent inventory counts without impacting the core warehousing operations.”

The availability of live video feeds and location-wise images, coupled with seamless WMS integration, make FlytWare a highly compelling alternative to manual inventory counts, he added. The solution is now being readied for production deployment at Romark’s Lancaster DC in the coming months, with the intent to scale to all relevant sites.

A detailed case study has been published to showcase inventory drone adoption at Romark’s Lancaster facility.

flytware.com/romark-logistics-case-study/