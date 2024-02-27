VW engine coolant pump settlement approved

Volkswagen has reached a settlement deal in Canada to resolve allegations of issues with primary engine coolant pumps in certain 2008-2021 Volkswagen and Audi vehicles.

The Saskatchewan Court approved a nationwide settlement to resolve claims related to allegations that the primary engine water pump in certain Volkswagen and Audi vehicles is defective.

The automaker denied any wrongdoing or liability but chose to settle to ensure customer satisfaction and confidence in its vehicles, according to Merchant Law Group.

While the settlement was approved in December 2023, claims submissions opened up in February.

Details about the class actions, proposed settlement, and available benefits can be found at canadianwaterpumpsettlement.ca or by contacting the settlement administrator at 1-866-642-0774.

Deadline to submit a claim is June 3, 2024.

The summary of the class action noted that “An eligible claimant who requires a repair or replacement under the extended warranty provided in the settlement can bring their eligible vehicle to an authorized Volkswagen or Audi Dealership, depending on their eligible vehicle.”

Certain current and former owners and lessees of Volkswagen and Audi vehicles will be offered reimbursement for past repairs and an extended warranty.

Claimants will be required to include documents showing proof of ownership, proof of repair expense and proof they adhered to the vehicle maintenance schedule.