New videos promote routine maintenance

Federated Auto Parts has introduced a new series of videos entitled “Car Care That Works!”

The videos, which can be seen at Federated’s YouTube channel, stress the importance of routine vehicle maintenance, service, and repair, and provide motorists with tips on how to “be car care aware.”

The Staunton, Virg.-based parts distributor asked ASE Master Certified technician John Gardner, a noted automotive instructor, to host the videos.

Among the topics covered in the series are: brakes, air filters, alignment, oil changes, and batteries.

“John Gardner does a great job explaining the value and benefits of routine maintenance and car care to motorists,” said Moore. “In addition to being viewed on the Federated YouTube channel, these videos can be shared by Federated members and Car Care Center customers on their respective websites and social media platforms, reaching and educating even more car owners about protecting their vehicle investment.”

New videos are planned to expand the Federated “Car Care That Works!” video series.

www.federatedautoparts.com