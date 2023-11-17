Vast-Auto launches EV verification program

Vast-Auto Distribution has announced a new program in response to the increasing number of electric vehicles on Canadian roads.

It has launched the Electric Verified by EV Vast Recognition Program to help certify repairs and services to electric and hybrid vehicles. The initiative is a key component of Groupe Del Vasto’s global strategy, which includes its brands Auto Value, M 360 Mechanic, OCTO Auto Service Plus, Auto Mecano, and Monsieur Transmission.

Aiming to establish itself and its associated network as front-runners in the burgeoning electric and hybrid vehicle segment, Vast-Auto Distribution is building its strategy on four foundational pillars. These include establishing a purchase and installation service for charging stations, creating a network of ‘Electric Verified’ repair shops, offering specialized training through Vast-Auto Academy and EV Skills and distributing specialized parts for electric and hybrid vehicles.

The partnership with the EV Skills training program ensures that the network’s parts stores and repair shops will maintain a high quality of service, said Mauro Cifelli, president and CEO of Groupe Del Vasto.

“With this Recognition Program, we want to send a clear message to our customers: We are investing in the development of our skills so the aftermarket can repair and maintain their vehicles, regardless of the engine type,” he said in a statement.

Additionally, collaborations with various suppliers will support repair shops joining the program by providing essential resources such as charging stations, safety equipment, and specialized maintenance and repair tools for electric and hybrid vehicles.

More details can be found here.