Upcoming webinar on diagnosing body control electronics

Service technicians are invited to attend a free webinar on Thursday to learn how diagnostics on body controls don’t need to be complicated.

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting the hour-long webinar Body Control Electronics Diagnosis for free on Aug. 26 at 4 p.m. ET

Body controls on modern vehicles have evolved into complex systems relying on a variety of electrical components controlled by modules communicating on various networks. Phil Fournier of Standard Motor Products will show that while these are complex systems, the diagnostics do not have to be complicated if fundamental electrical principles are understood.

This course will first focus on understanding electrical theory as it applies to automotive systems including components such as motors, solenoids, actuators and their control circuits. Fournier will then use that theory to diagnose complex systems through real-world case studies.

After completing this class, a technician will be able to diagnose body electrical systems and components by demonstrating how to:

Analyze voltage drop testing results

Evaluate DVOM measurements

Analyze oscilloscope waveforms

Confirm inputs and outputs with scan tool data

Once registered, a confirmation note will be emailed to attendees about joining the webinar. Even if you are unsure if they’ll be able to make it, ASE recommends still signing up. If a recorded session is available, details will be sent on viewing the recording.

For more information or to register, click here.