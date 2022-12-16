Auto Service World
News   December 16, 2022   by Adam Malik

UAF’s new officers for 2023

From left, Bill Maggs, Larry Pavey, Bob Egan, Roger McCollum, Rusty Bishop and John R. Washbish

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) board of trustees has elected its officers for fiscal year 2023.

The official confirmation vote was held during the UAF board of trustees meeting at the end of October in Las Vegas ahead of AAPEX.

Robert Egman of Egman & Associates will serve as chairman. Senior vice chairman will be served by John R. Washbish president and CEO or the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance. Larry Pavey, CEO of the Automotive Parts Services Group, will be vice chairman.

Rounding out the officers will be William Maggs, executive vice president of supply chain at Parts Authority as treasurer, Roger McCollum, CEO of N.A. Williams Company, as secretary, Rusty Bishop, leadership advisor at Federated Auto Parts as chairman emeritus and Jennifer Tio, president of Maximum Marketing Services as executive director.

Lifetime trustee representatives will serve on the University of the Aftermarket Foundation board of trustees in the coming year:

  • Mohammed Al Fayyad, ACDelco
  • Michelle Allen, Valvoline
  • William Babcox, AAP, Babcox Media Inc.
  • Richard Beirne, MAAP, Richard and Lisa Beirne
  • Jason Best, First Brands Group
  • Marc Blackman, Gold Eagle
  • Jeff Blocher, Mann + Hummel MHFT
  • Michael C. Buzzard, AAP, The Clay Buzzard Family
  • Mike Carr, CARDONE Industries
  • Jeff Darby, Dorman Products, Inc.
  • Chris Gardner, MAAP, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association
  • Duncan Gillis, BBB Industries LLC
  • Todd Hack, MAAP, Mevotech
  • Bill Hanvey, MAAP, Auto Care Association
  • Tim Hardin, Epicor Software Corporation
  • Todd Hertzler, Robert Bosch, LLC
  • Tina Hubbard, HDA Truck Pride
  • Pete Kornafel, MAAP
  • Jeffrey E. Koviak, AAP, Tenneco
  • Fletcher Lord III, AAP, Parts Warehouse/Crow Burlingame
  • Paul McCarthy, MAAP, Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association
  • Rollie Olson, Rollie & Gayle Olson and Family
  • Mark O’Leary, SPS Commerce
  • Heather Preu, MAM Software Group, Inc.
  • Chris Pruitt, East Penn Manufacturing and Flicker/Langdon/Pruitt
  • Jacqueline Rodriguez, Parts Authority
  • Robert Roos, The Pronto Network
  • Ryan Samuels, AWDA
  • Rick Schwartz, The Schwartz Family
  • Robert M. Segal, MAAP, Sanel NAPA/The Segal Family
  • Eric Sills, AAP, Standard Motor Products
  • Bill Stroupe, KIAWA Education Foundation
  • Tom Tecklenburg, AAP, Dayco Products LLC
  • Jessica Toliuszis, Women in Auto Care
  • Chuck Udell, MAAP, Morris/Rupp McCartney Education Trust of APSA

Other industry professionals will serve UAF in a variety of support roles: Mike Blawas, audit committee; Anne Coffin, grants manager; Ryan Devine, MiX representative; Ted Hughes, AWDA liaison; George Keeley, legal counsel; Jacki Lutz, YANG representative; Ken Marker, investment advisor; Nathan Perrine, comptroller; Joe Stephan, marketing committee; and Casey Ventrillo, investment advisor.

 

