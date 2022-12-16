UAF’s new officers for 2023

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) board of trustees has elected its officers for fiscal year 2023.
The official confirmation vote was held during the UAF board of trustees meeting at the end of October in Las Vegas ahead of AAPEX.
Robert Egman of Egman & Associates will serve as chairman. Senior vice chairman will be served by John R. Washbish president and CEO or the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance. Larry Pavey, CEO of the Automotive Parts Services Group, will be vice chairman.
Rounding out the officers will be William Maggs, executive vice president of supply chain at Parts Authority as treasurer, Roger McCollum, CEO of N.A. Williams Company, as secretary, Rusty Bishop, leadership advisor at Federated Auto Parts as chairman emeritus and Jennifer Tio, president of Maximum Marketing Services as executive director.
Lifetime trustee representatives will serve on the University of the Aftermarket Foundation board of trustees in the coming year:
Other industry professionals will serve UAF in a variety of support roles: Mike Blawas, audit committee; Anne Coffin, grants manager; Ryan Devine, MiX representative; Ted Hughes, AWDA liaison; George Keeley, legal counsel; Jacki Lutz, YANG representative; Ken Marker, investment advisor; Nathan Perrine, comptroller; Joe Stephan, marketing committee; and Casey Ventrillo, investment advisor.
