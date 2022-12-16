UAF’s new officers for 2023

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) board of trustees has elected its officers for fiscal year 2023.

The official confirmation vote was held during the UAF board of trustees meeting at the end of October in Las Vegas ahead of AAPEX.

Robert Egman of Egman & Associates will serve as chairman. Senior vice chairman will be served by John R. Washbish president and CEO or the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance. Larry Pavey, CEO of the Automotive Parts Services Group, will be vice chairman.

Rounding out the officers will be William Maggs, executive vice president of supply chain at Parts Authority as treasurer, Roger McCollum, CEO of N.A. Williams Company, as secretary, Rusty Bishop, leadership advisor at Federated Auto Parts as chairman emeritus and Jennifer Tio, president of Maximum Marketing Services as executive director.

Lifetime trustee representatives will serve on the University of the Aftermarket Foundation board of trustees in the coming year:

Mohammed Al Fayyad, ACDelco

Michelle Allen, Valvoline

William Babcox, AAP, Babcox Media Inc.

Richard Beirne, MAAP, Richard and Lisa Beirne

Jason Best, First Brands Group

Marc Blackman, Gold Eagle

Jeff Blocher, Mann + Hummel MHFT

Michael C. Buzzard, AAP, The Clay Buzzard Family

Mike Carr, CARDONE Industries

Jeff Darby, Dorman Products, Inc.

Chris Gardner, MAAP, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association

Duncan Gillis, BBB Industries LLC

Todd Hack, MAAP, Mevotech

Bill Hanvey, MAAP, Auto Care Association

Tim Hardin, Epicor Software Corporation

Todd Hertzler, Robert Bosch, LLC

Tina Hubbard, HDA Truck Pride

Pete Kornafel, MAAP

Jeffrey E. Koviak, AAP, Tenneco

Fletcher Lord III, AAP, Parts Warehouse/Crow Burlingame

Paul McCarthy, MAAP, Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association

Rollie Olson, Rollie & Gayle Olson and Family

Mark O’Leary, SPS Commerce

Heather Preu, MAM Software Group, Inc.

Chris Pruitt, East Penn Manufacturing and Flicker/Langdon/Pruitt

Jacqueline Rodriguez, Parts Authority

Robert Roos, The Pronto Network

Ryan Samuels, AWDA

Rick Schwartz, The Schwartz Family

Robert M. Segal, MAAP, Sanel NAPA/The Segal Family

Eric Sills, AAP, Standard Motor Products

Bill Stroupe, KIAWA Education Foundation

Tom Tecklenburg, AAP, Dayco Products LLC

Jessica Toliuszis, Women in Auto Care

Chuck Udell, MAAP, Morris/Rupp McCartney Education Trust of APSA

Other industry professionals will serve UAF in a variety of support roles: Mike Blawas, audit committee; Anne Coffin, grants manager; Ryan Devine, MiX representative; Ted Hughes, AWDA liaison; George Keeley, legal counsel; Jacki Lutz, YANG representative; Ken Marker, investment advisor; Nathan Perrine, comptroller; Joe Stephan, marketing committee; and Casey Ventrillo, investment advisor.