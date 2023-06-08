U.S., Canada, team up on EV charging corridor

A 1,400-km corridor for electric vehicle charging stations is set to be built from Michigan and stretch into Quebec.

The joint binational alternative fuel corridor agreement was announced by federal Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. It will see EV charging stations every 80 kilometres along highways from Kalamazoo, Michigan to Quebec City.

Each station along the corridor — covering the I-94 through the Detroit-Windsor border tunnel, Highway 401 across southern Ontario, Highway 20 through Montreal and Highway 40 through to Quebec City — will be required to have at least one direct current (DC) fast charger along with combined charging system (CCS) ports.

There will be 61 stations between Detroit and Toronto and 154 between Toronto and Quebec City.

This new plan will expand travel capabilities for EV owners as well as reduce concerns around range anxiety.

“This first cross-border alternative fuel corridor will help drivers to travel across the border and charge or refuel worry-free,” Alghabra said in an announcement. “It contributes to bringing us another step closer to making our air cleaner while helping people save money on traditional fuels.”