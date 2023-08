Schrader announced the launch of new trailer part numbers.

Part number 29174 is a sensor with aluminum clamp-in valve for GM trailer systems. It’s designed to fit standard passenger wheels with a valve hole diameter of 0.453 inches

For FCA trailer systems, the Schrader TPMS Sensor with aluminum clamp-in valve part number is 29084. designed to fit standard passenger wheels with a valve hole diameter of 0.453 inches.