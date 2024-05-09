Training, training and more training at Worldpac STX

For three full days, shop owners, advisors and technicians gathered in Nashville for training of all varieties.

The Worldpac Supplier and Training Expo was held at the Gaylord Opry in Nashville April 24-28, offering plenty of educational opportunities, from technical knowledge to business management to customer service and more.

There were more than 400 hundred classes, of which nearly 2,400 attendees took part. In all, 3,355 people took part in the event, from service professionals to vendors representing about 400 companies in the two-day expo.

There were 211 attendees who made the trip to the show from Canada. Another 138 attendees were made up of students from Lincoln Tech in Nashville and multiple schools from the Metro Nashville Public School system, all of whom had their attendance sponsored by Worldpac.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cars Magazine & Jobber News (@autoserviceworld)

The event officially kicked off on April 25 with a morning keynote from executive vice president Bob Cushing, who highlighted the vast changes taking place in the industry, economic pressures on consumers, challenges to the industry and where the growth opportunities are.

Attendees then headed to training for the day, able to choose from a variety of classes that ran the gamut from the technical, such as specific vehicle issues, electric vehicle education, ADAS and more, to shop management, such as managing financials, marketing, social media marketing and more, to service advisor training that touched on various front-end customer issues and strategies. In all, there were 392 training classes — 80 business management classes, 52 hands-on classes with full vehicles or portions of vehicles in class and 203 classes focused on emerging technologies — led by almost 180 instructors.

Day 1 was highlighted by a dinner and keynote from retired Navy Seal Marcus Luttrell — whose story of serving overseas was turned into the movie Lone Survivor, starring Mark Wahlberg. He gave a passionate talk with Cushing in a fireside chat-style conversation.

The next two days were focused on more training. The nights featured the supplier expo where parts manufacturers, tool suppliers and shop management companies were able to meet directly with attendees.

A special lunch on April 27 focused on women in the aftermarket. Celebration Night featured a performance by Little Nog Town at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Walk of Fame Park.

The STX will take place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center outside of Washington, D.C., in National Harbor, Md., from Aug. 19-23, 2026.

View a quick highlight reel on our Instagram page and the photo gallery below.

Worldpac STX 2024