A new artificial intelligence emergency roadside assistance platform has been released by Tirecraft Ontario.

The company announced it will enhance its fleet roadside assistance program and provide faster and more efficient service to fleet customers.

The commercial program, the company said, is a key piece of its offerings. It’s designed to enhance the customer experience by reducing wait times, increasing accuracy and improving the overall quality of service.

The announcement explained that the platform no longer requires the industry to rely on traditional call centres. The platform uses command processing and machine-learning algorithms to understand and respond to fleet events. It connects drivers to the nearest commercial tire dealer or technician, depending on the time of day.

The process, Tirecrafts said, takes 90 seconds on average

“We are excited to offer this cutting-edge technology to our fleet customers, and we believe it will help us deliver faster, more efficient service to those when they need it most,” said Christine McClay, President of Tirecraft Ontario.

The voice of the AI is currently legendary Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi.