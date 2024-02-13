The top vehicles for the money

A group has recently highlighted the top vehicles in each segment for the money they cost. And a new category has been added for the top plug-in hybrid vehicle.

Honda and Kia each won four Best Car for the Money awards across multiple categories from consumer advice outlet U.S. News & World Report.

“The Honda Civic, Honda Odyssey and Kia Soul – each previous winner in their respective categories for multiple years – have showcased commitment to low ownership costs, top safety ratings and great driving dynamics,” the group said in an announcement.

It pointed to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which placed atop the Electric SUV class for the first time “thanks in part to its cutting-edge technology features, spacious interior and competitive estimated five-year ownership costs.”

“The Best Car for the Money winners represent vehicles that provide an excellent ownership experience and excel when it comes to long-term value,” said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars.

The winners in each category are:

2024 Honda Civic, Best Compact Car for the Money

2024 Hyundai Tucson, Best Compact SUV for the Money

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5, Best Electric SUV for the Money

2024 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Best Hybrid Car for the Money

2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid, Best Hybrid SUV for the Money

2024 Honda Accord, Best Midsize Car for the Money

2024 Honda Odyssey, Best Minivan for the Money

2024 Kia Sportage PHEV, Best Plug-In Hybrid SUV for the Money

2024 Honda Passport, Best 2-Row SUV for the Money

2024 Kia Telluride, Best 3-Row SUV for the Money

2024 Kia Soul, Best Subcompact SUV for the Money

The group outlined that award winners have the best combination of quality and value in their class. Quality is based on the vehicle’s overall score in the U.S. News Best Car Rankings, which are based on safety and reliability data as well as the collective opinion of the automotive press. Value is measured by evaluating transaction price data and projected five-year ownership costs.

The recipients were recognized at the Washington, D.C. Auto Show in mid-January.