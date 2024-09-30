subscribe
  • digital editions

    Digital Editions:

    View the latest digital editions of all of our publications or head straight to the archives

    SUBSCRIBE

    • July/August 2024

      July/August 2024

      VIEW ARCHIVES

    • September/October 2024

      September/October 2024

      VIEW ARCHIVES

    • Summer 2024

      Summer 2024

      VIEW ARCHIVES

  • News
  • Products
  • podcasts
  • Subscribe
  • Advertise
  • Careers presented by
Home
News
The Group announces Pavey’s…

The Group announces Pavey’s successor

, ,
Adam Malik

Share

With current CEO Larry Pavey set to retire, The Automotive Parts Services Group announced that Jeff Koviak will take over at the start of next year.

Koviak will lead strategic initiatives for The Group membership, a joint partnership between the Federated Alliance and The Pronto Network that is made up of 300 member companies with more than 5,000 locations and 80,000 employees mostly in North America. His focus will be on maximizing future revenue growth while also streamlining internal systems and resources.

With 26 years at Tenneco, Koviak was most recently the vice president of sales, customer service and sales operations for the Americas, at DRiV, a background that Robert Roos, president and CEO of The Pronto Network called “exceptional.

“During his 30-year career at Tenneco/DRiV, he built strong, long-term, trusting relationships with all of our members, and we are excited to have him join forces with our teams,” Roos added in the announcement.

“We feel Jeff is the ideal candidate to move The Group toward the original goal of strategically unifying the traditional aftermarket partners while still respecting the unique strengths that each of the individual groups offer in their marketplace,” said Sue Godschalk, president of Federated Auto Parts, in a statement.

Related Posts

Scholarhship-1.jpeg August 28, 2024

ERI hands out scholarships for 2024

Announcements By Adam Malik
Read More
Brendan-Morris-300x300.png July 22, 2024

New chair for Brake Management Council

Announcements By Adam Malik
Read More
Gary-MacCausland-Headshot.png July 22, 2024

New secretary for TIA

Announcements By Adam Malik
Read More
2024-05-28-porsche-canada-portraits-matthias-wacker-0457-225x300.jpg July 8, 2024

New Porsche after sales leader in Canada

Announcements By Adam Malik
Read More
Mike-Ferris-240x300.jpg July 2, 2024

NTN adds new sales manager

Announcements By Adam Malik
Read More
Car-vehicle-USA-American-money-Depositphotos_146296015_S.jpg June 13, 2024

U.S. aftermarket biz hits new heights

Announcements By Adam Malik
Read More
AIA-Can-Nat-Conf-2024-11-300x169.jpg June 10, 2024

R2R advocate Baker exits AIA Canada

Announcements By Adam Malik
Read More
June 10, 2024

Perfect Stop announces summer promo

Announcements By Adam Malik
Read More
See all in category

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *