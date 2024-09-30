The Group announces Pavey’s successor

With current CEO Larry Pavey set to retire, The Automotive Parts Services Group announced that Jeff Koviak will take over at the start of next year.

Koviak will lead strategic initiatives for The Group membership, a joint partnership between the Federated Alliance and The Pronto Network that is made up of 300 member companies with more than 5,000 locations and 80,000 employees mostly in North America. His focus will be on maximizing future revenue growth while also streamlining internal systems and resources.

With 26 years at Tenneco, Koviak was most recently the vice president of sales, customer service and sales operations for the Americas, at DRiV, a background that Robert Roos, president and CEO of The Pronto Network called “exceptional.

“During his 30-year career at Tenneco/DRiV, he built strong, long-term, trusting relationships with all of our members, and we are excited to have him join forces with our teams,” Roos added in the announcement.

“We feel Jeff is the ideal candidate to move The Group toward the original goal of strategically unifying the traditional aftermarket partners while still respecting the unique strengths that each of the individual groups offer in their marketplace,” said Sue Godschalk, president of Federated Auto Parts, in a statement.