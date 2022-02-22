The group trying to raise the profile of AVs

A campaign to inform Canadian consumers and policy makers about automated vehicles is underway.

Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE) launched PAVE Canada as a non-profit partnership of organizations raising awareness about the potential and the reality of automated vehicle technologies and self-driving vehicles.

The coalition is supported by a road safety grant from Transport Canada.

PAVE started in the U.S. and this initiative into Canada is backed by Algolux, Audi Canada, Blackberry, CAVCOE, Flir, Gatik,!important, Insurance Office of America (IOA), Liberty Mutual, Quantiv Risk, Stantec Generation AV, Travelers and Toyota Canada.

“PAVE Canada’s members come from a wide variety of interests, but our diverse group shares two key beliefs: that automated vehicles offer great potential to society, and that we won’t achieve that potential without a well-informed public that understands the technology,” said PAVE executive director Tara Andringa. “We work to provide hype-free facts to the public so that everyone can participate in the conversation about the future of transportation.”

The group said it will engage in numerous activities to help raise the level of public understanding of AV technology. In its first year, it Canada will:

Commission a public opinion survey to establish baselines of public knowledge of automated vehicle technology

Develop a social media campaign, based on the results of the survey, that addresses the gaps in knowledge and conveys facts about AV technology; and

Produce hype-free educational materials to help raise the level of knowledge about AV technology and its potential.

“PAVE Canada seeks to bring realistic, factual information to policymakers and the public so consumers and decision-makers understand the technology, its current state and its future potential — including the benefits in safety, mobility and sustainability,” its statement said.