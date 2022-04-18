TBI conversion kits from Howell

Howell EFI has made Ford Inline 6 and V8 TBI Kits available. This converts carbureted first-generation classic (1966-1977) Ford Broncos to TBI.

The conversion kit can be used to greatly improve performance, cold starting, drivability and fuel mileage for any Inline 6 or V-8 carbureted Bronco.

The kits include everything needed to convert a Ford Bronco (Wagons, Roadsters or Half-Cab) to TBI in one kit for an immediate increase in power and fuel mileage and the ability for off-roaders to attack trails at any angle without loss of fuel.

The Howell TBI kit features a remanufactured GM throttle body appropriate for the engine size, all sensors — MAP, coolant and oxygen, components — a stand-alone wiring harness available in variable lengths based on where the TBI will be located, ECM and fuel pump, clamps and one of three sized adapter plates. The Howell TBI kit allows for custom calibration PROM for the engine and an ECM that installs under the dash. No tuning will be required.

The fuel pump installs into the main fuel line, and bypass fuel is returned to the tank. The weather-resistant harness includes a diagnostic connector and the diagnostic is similar to a 1986-92 GM pickup. The kit utilizes the OBDI GM diagnostic capabilities for scanning codes.

“Broncos are all the rage right now, especially the early models,” said Matt Howell, president. “Our TBI will make your Bronco more fun to drive, more reliable and save you money at the gas pump.”