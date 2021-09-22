Supplier conference will require vaccination proof

The Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association announced that its annual technology conference will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The updated health and safety measures will be in place for the AASA Technology Conference, set to run Oct. 11-12 in Memphis, Tennessee. It’s the first in-person event for the group since the pandemic began and they noted that attendee well-being is their primary concern.

Before arriving at the conference, attendees will need to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID PCR test administered prior to arriving. A vaccination card or test results will need to be uploaded to a third-party verification platform, which will be secured, beforehand. Information about this will be sent to attendees around the beginning of October.

On-site testing will be available for those unable to get a PCR test done before the event.

Furthermore, masks will be required indoors, regardless of health or vaccination status, per local rules and protocols of the facilities hosting the conference.

Event seating will be spaced to allow for appropriate social distancing.

For those unable to travel to the conference, sessions will be made available virtually the following week.

“By taking these measures seriously, we are confident that we can substantially reduce health and safety risk and increase the comfort and confidence of our attendees who would like to participate in person,” AASA’s announcement said.