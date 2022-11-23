Students get taste of aftermarket opportunities

It was a day full of engagement with the aftermarket for students from Georgian College’s Automotive Business School of Canada.

The 15th edition of Student Aftermarket Day was hosted by the Young Professionals in the Aftermarket, a branch of the Automotive Industries Association of Canada. It featured YPA leaders, such as chair Patrick Verriet and YPA Young Leader of the Year winner Shannon Spano talking about their paths to the aftermarket and how they’ve grown their careers through the many paths available.

A panel of Verriet, key account manager at Mann+Hummel, Shannon Tardiff, general manager of field operations in eastern Canada at CSN Collision, and Jeff Auston, regional sales director at Uni-Select, took a deep dive into their aftermarket careers. They told moderator J.F. Champagne, president of AIA Canada, about what the aftermarket has offered them in their career and the many opportunities available as students from the school listened in.

Students also got to hear from Martyn Johns, a national director with NAPA Canada, about emerging vehicle technology. He explained how the aftermarket is responding to the transition to electric vehicles and the challenges that lie ahead. There was also a presentation from Jessi Kessel, co-founder of Beepzz, a talent advisor for the automotive industry, who gave advice on boosting your exposure on LinkedIn to grow your career.

Students crowded around tabletop booths to speak with exhibiting companies to learn about opportunities in the aftermarket and to ask questions about what the industry had to offer.

Check out photos from the day in the photo gallery below.

Student Aftermarket Day 2022