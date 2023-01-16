Skyline Emissions joins JNPSoft/OptiCat Network

JNPSoft/OptiCat announced Skyline Emissions. Inc. has joined its network.

Skyline Emissions designs, develops and manufactures aftermarket diesel particulate filters (DPF) and diesel oxidation catalysts (DOC) for heavy-duty and medium-duty diesel-powered vehicles.

The partnership will enhance cataloguing for JNPSoft/OptiCat’s customers. The company supports aftermarket auto part suppliers with the mapping, maintenance, development, validation and publishing of catalogue data in Auto Care ACES (Aftermarket Catalog Exchange Standard) and PIES (Product Information Exchange Standard) standards.

“I am thrilled that Skyline Emissions has chosen to partner with us to provide their PIES standardized product information to their dealers through the JNPSoft/OptiCat Network,” said Don McEntee, director of sales and marketing. “It’s great to be able to add Skyline Emissions’ data to our ever-growing list of suppliers using our network to distribute their digital data to their customers.”