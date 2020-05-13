SiriusXM and Bolt On partner on free offer

SiriusXM Canada and Bolt On Technology have announced a new partnership to give shops using Bolt On software the ability to offer their customers complimentary access to SiriusXM’s All Access lineup, including SiriusXM Streaming outside of the car.

Shops who use Bolt On’s digital communication software and are enrolled in the SiriusXM Service Lane for Shops program can now offer eligible customers a complimentary three-month All Access subscription to SiriusXM, including over 140 channels of ad-free music, plus sports, talk, comedy and more.

This new offering gives shops the ability to provide additional value for their customers, with no additional cost to the shop or consumer.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Bolt On, a trusted leader in the industry, to help further expand the Service Lane for Shops program,” said Mike Mazgay, vice president, automotive remarketing and dealer operations for SiriusXM Canada. “This simple and easy process gives shops a competitive edge when dealing with their customers – being able to offer them something of value at no cost.”

“Partnering with SiriusXM gives us the opportunity to provide our shops with a powerful tool when working with their valued customers,” said Tim Cifelli, marketing director for Bolt On Technology. “Pairing SiriusXM’s reach and unparalleled audio entertainment with our advanced technology makes us confident our shops are equipped with all they need to deliver stand out service.”

SiriusXM All Access is SiriusXM’s most extensive offering, featuring Howard Stern, and including every NFL, MLB, and NBA game, every NASCAR race, plus NHL games, PGA TOUR coverage and live college sports, as well as SiriusXM’s wide variety of ad-free music, plus talk programming, comedy and several exclusive online-only channels. All-Access subscribers also get access to SiriusXM programming outside the vehicle on the SiriusXM app and online at siriusxm.ca.

SiriusXM Service Lane For Shops is a free program for shop owners designed to complement customer service and loyalty programs. Eligible customers who bring in their factory- equipped vehicles for auto service or repair will receive a free three-month All Access subscription package with over 200 channels of commercial-free music, plus sports, news, talk and entertainment – in the car, on the app and online.

www.boltontechnology.com/siriusxm