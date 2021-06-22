Shop of the Week: In-Tune Auto

Shop of the Week is a weekly column devoted to showcasing the efforts of automotive shops and their teams across Canada. Want your shop to have a turn in the spotlight? Send an email to christine@turnkey.media!

Your name: Rob Engelage (Owner)

Shop name: In-Tune Auto

Location: Oshawa, Ontario

Number of employees: 6

When did you open your shop?1983

Do you specialize in anything?

RE: When In-Tune Auto first opened its doors in 1983, we specialized in A/C work and imports. We continue to provide specialized service in those areas, but customer service and quality work as become a core value of ours. We take extreme pride in providing quality service with a smile. We have been able to stay in business for so long because of our long-time clients! The best advertising for a business is word of mouth. So, we are thankful for our clients for their continued support and recommending us to their family and friends.

Main parts supplier: RPG Supply, NAPA

What has been your biggest challenge(s) as a shop this year and how have you navigated through them?

RE: The pandemic has really been the biggest challenge for the shop for the last year. We want to make sure that we can operate safely for our clients during this time. We have been able to accommodate our clients, keeping them safe as well as our team safe during the pandemic. Overall, we have successfully been able to navigate through these challenges because of our amazing clients and the wonderful team we have working here.

What’s your biggest success story this year?

RE: Our biggest success story this is year how this business has been growing! With the use of digital inspections, more client interaction through social media, being able to safely accommodate clients during this difficult time and having an amazing team, we have been able to grow the business significantly!

How has COVID-19 impacted your business?

RE: COVID-19 has presented its challenges in terms of business operation. We have had to make a few operational adjustments. We have been able to implement COVID-19 health and safety policies and keep business operating at the high standards we strive for. Overall, business has been great during COVID-19.

What kinds of digital technology are you currently using/implementing?

RE: We started using AutoServe1 over the last few months. We really enjoy providing the digital inspection to out clients. We can provide more clarity and information to our clients. This helps provide our clients with the information needed to make the best decision possible for their vehicle.

If you could see one change in the aftermarket, what would it be?

RE: What I would love to see is Jobbers supporting the independent garages with training in both technical repair and business management. If they were able to provide such a service, many other local independent garages can participate, creating the potential for more experienced garages in the area. This will not only provide better service for clients in our area, but it could also drive more business for the independent garages, in turn providing better business for the Jobbers. It would be a win win situation for independent garages and the Jobbers.

Tell me an interesting fact about your shop?

RE: In our 37 plus years of operation we have expanded four times within the same plaza. Each time increasing in workspace and hoists. We started at two hoists and have expanded to eight hoists including one 18 000 lbs. drive-on hoist. The last 10 years being the most expansive and successful years for us.

Name a part/product you and your team are particularly enjoying this month and why?

RE: A product, in particular a brand we have been enjoying, is Dorman. They have a great website to search products either by application or by part number.