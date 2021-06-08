Shop of the Week: Anderson Automotive

Shop of the Week is a weekly column devoted to showcasing the efforts of automotive shops and their teams across Canada. Want your shop to have a turn in the spotlight? Send an email to christine@turnkey.media!

Name: David Anderson

Shop name: Anderson Automotive

Location: Summerside PEI

Number of employees: 5

When did you open your shop? 1996

Do you specialize in anything? Diagnostics

Main parts supplier? Carquest

What has been your biggest challenge(s) as a shop this year and how have you navigated through them?

DA: Biggest challenge this year is still dealing with the unknown of COVID-19. People generally are not travelling. We had a few heavy restriction periods this year of no groups, stay home, etc. This causes vehicles to not move. With a lot of restrictions still implemented, there is still a lot of people working from home.

What’s your biggest success story this year?

DA: This year’s success is still increasing growth despite what COVID-19 has done. We have expanded our shop with a specialty bay. This bay is for diagnostics. I have always done diagnostics but felt I could do it better and more efficiently if all equipment, such as scopes, scanners, and computers were all within arm’s reach. The response has been incredibly positive.

How has COVID-19 impacted your business?

DA: COVID-19 has impacted us via a decline in tourism. The tourist industry brings a lot of revenue to the island and COVID-19 puts a halt on that. No revenue means islanders struggle with growth. Growth keeps us busy. A positive from COVID-19 was the distance rule which required us to implement a drop-off for the day. This resulted in allowing us to plan our day better to streamline what we do. The inspections are better, cars are in and out efficiently, etc.

What kinds of digital technology are you currently using/implementing?

DA: We are a paperless workflow shop internally. Our clients have digital inspections by text or email, text or email payment links, two texting platforms, online concern questioners, and online booking.

If you could see one change in the aftermarket, what would it be?

DA: My change in the aftermarket would be more education on the benefits of performing maintenance with your vehicle.

Tell me an interesting fact about your shop?

DA: We care about you and not just your vehicle. The relationship with our client is our most important reason we come in every day. We like helping make your day better. We make sure you, your family and others are safe in your vehicle. We also educate you on maintenance to save you time and money in the future.

Name a part/product you and your team are particularly enjoying this month and why?

DA: We love Carquest brakes and fully coated rotors. With the lack of driving, we find cars brakes are rusting from sitting. Carquest’s pads and rotors seem to address this.