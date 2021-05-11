Shop of the Week: Eccles Auto Service Inc.

Shop of the Week is a weekly column devoted to showcasing the efforts of automotive shops and their teams across Canada. Want your shop to have a turn in the spotlight? Send an email to christine@turnkey.media!

Your name: Bruce Eccles

Shop name: Eccles Auto Service Inc.

Location: 21 King St. Dundas Ont. & 123 Hatt St., Dundas, Ont.

Number of employees: 14 full time, four part time

When did you open your shop? April 1, 1984

Do you specialize in anything? Diagnostics all general service and maintenance

Main parts supplier: APC (AC Delco PSS)

What have been your biggest challenges as a shop this year and how have you navigated through them?

BE: COVID-19 and its interruptions. We have closed our waiting area, and we have a traffic light at door: green means enter, red means please wait, as another customer is being taken care of. We have installed a partition in our Eccles Eco shuttle and we follow all the social distancing rules. Every vehicle is sanitized twice, before and after service. We also offer a complete vehicle interior sanitation using a Hypocin machine and a hydrochloric acid process (see our FaceBook page).

What’s your biggest success story this year?

BE: We installed EV charging stations first in the area, and we also received the Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Business Award nomination.

How has COVID-19 impacted your business?

BE: It takes time to follow all protocols and had to make many modifications in doing so. There has been a hit to our bottom line also, as people are driving less.

What kinds of digital technology are you currently using/implementing?

BE: From scan tools to alignment systems, and all technicians use tablets and Autoserve 1 with a full digital report we send to clients.

If you could see one change in the aftermarket, what would it be?

BE: Recognition of the importance of the industry by from governing bodies and the consumer. The independent service providers ensure a fair value for services rendered.

Tell me an interesting fact about your shop?

BE: We were named 2001 SSGM shop of the year, and in 2005, our technician, Jeff Taylor, won Technician of the Year. We are three time winners of the AC Delco Technician of the Millennium contest for central Canada to go on and compete in Charlotte, NC and twice in Las Vegas. We are the only shop to have two different technicians go to finals. We also hold two City Of Hamilton Beautification awards from 2003 and 2016. We’re also the first Canadian shop to use the Mechanicnet program 2003 and been running a computer based office program since 1993.

Name a part/product you and your team are particularly enjoying this month and why?

BE: I think the response we are getting with our Chevy Bolt! Our customers are loving it and most have never experienced an electric vehicle.