Shop of the Week: Caliber Automotive

Name: Michael Bealer

Shop name: Caliber Automotive Ltd

Location: Edmonton, Alta.

Number of employees: 6

When did you open your shop? December 2004

Do you specialize in anything? Honda and Acura, customer service

Who is your main parts supplier? Warehouse Services

What has been your biggest challenge as a shop this year and how have you navigated through them?

MB: Ebbs and flows have changed this year due to the situation we are in. We managed to adapt and change to them in order to remain in a positive trend throughout the year. We currently provide services like pick up and drop off, maintain a safe environment for our clients, and have developed a fresh online marketing strategy to grow our following and client base.

What’s your biggest success story this year?

MB: I believe the biggest success is that we were able to maintain a full staff for the year, as well as maintain the ability to go to work each day and provide service to our clients when they needed it. I really feel fortunate about this. Truly though, the main success is that we were able to continue to provide a livelihood for our employees, which is only possible from the support of our clients.

How has COVID-19 impacted your business?

MB: As previously described, ebbs and flows have changed compared to previous years, internal procedures are different due to sanitizing procedures needed (which we intend to continue once COVID-19 has run its course). It has also made me aware that no industry or business is sheltered from global impacts; sometimes we sit in a space where we think we are invincible.

What kinds of digital technology are you currently using/implementing?

MB: We’re currently using Mechanic Net for email follow up and service reminders, as well as Auto Text Me for our digital vehicle inspections and customer communications while their vehicle is in the shop. We also use Mechanic Net for online service records for our clients to access.

If you could see one change in the aftermarket, what would it be?

MB: Stop competing with each other and start working together to rebuild the industry.

Tell me an interesting fact about your shop?

MB: We have washed every single vehicle we have worked on in the 16 years we have been in business. That is thousands of vehicles: 35,704 to be exact!

Name a part/product you and your team are particularly enjoying this month and why? How about systemized parts delivery from our suppliers? I really appreciate knowing exactly when the parts will be dispatched, this helps us prepare our day to be the most efficient for our productivity and for our client’s timelines. A scheduled part run based on time of order is an amazing tool we have come to rely on each and every day.