Sean Lannoo joins Dill

Dill Air Controls announced the addition of aftermarket veteran Sean Lannoo, who will join the company in the newly created role of technical training manager.

Lannoo was most recently a Continental sales and technical training supervisor and has been known for his expertise in TPMS since its entrance into the North American market.

“Sean’s comprehensive knowledge, technical expertise, and significant contributions during in-store interactions will undoubtedly further our mission to provide exceptional service and training to our customers,” Dill’s announcement said.