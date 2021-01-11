Rislone launches new treatment additive

Rislone has launched a new treatment additive that’s designed to extend gear system life by stopping leaks, reducing noise and improving gear performance in automotive, heavy duty, agricultural, marine and industrial gear oils.

Rislone Gear Repair is formulated to revitalize the gear fluid with a proprietary blend of fresh additives.

The formula’s seal conditioner protects and reconditions seals, while extreme pressure anti-wear agents provide excellent metal-to-metal wear protection to reduce noise and gear temperatures.

A friction modifier helps further reduce noise and wear to improve shifting in manual transmissions and stop chatter in limited slip positraction axles. A performance additive booster includes tackifier and highly sheer-stable multigrade viscosity modifiers to help keep oil on the gears and bearings where it can better lubricate, especially at higher temperatures, and a pour point depressant ensures that Gear Repair will flow even at low temperatures.

How it works

Rislone Gear Repair extends system life by stopping pinion, axle and other seal leaks, reduces friction and noise, and improves gear performance. The additive also provides superior anti-wear, anti-foam and anti-corrosion protection.

“Gear systems are complicated, vital to a vehicle’s operation and include a lot of moving parts that can fail if not properly maintained,” said Clay Parks, vice president of development, Rislone. “Our Gear Repair solution stops leaks and enhances even the best gear oil, so the system works more efficiently and lasts longer. Stopping current leaks and preventing new ones from forming helps prevent damage to internal parts that could result in a costly repair.”

Rislone Gear Repair works in all manual gearboxes, differentials and limited-slip axles. It is safe to use on differential axles (limited slip, posi, open, electric), gears (hypoid, spider, worm, rack), transfer case (AWD, 4WD, gear oil, ATF), manual standard transmission (gear oil, engine oil, ATF), hubs and marine applications. Rislone’s Gear Repair can be mixed with all synthetic and conventional petroleum GL-4, GL-5, MT-1 gear oil grades, including 75W-90, 80W-90, 75W-140, 85W-140 and all others.

Learn more about the full line of Rislone premium performance chemicals by visiting rislone.com.ca.