Quebec auto parts retailer Group Dorval-Sources-St-Henri raised $73,000 in their annual Hope & Cope Foundation Walk-a-thon last year. Co-owners Alex Trichas, Andre Dimopoulos, Chris Dimopoulos, and Nick Dimopoulos donated the funds to The Jewish General Hospital in Montreal. This is the 12th year for the walk-a-thon, which has now raised over $700,000.