Premium Guard acquires IPC

Automotive aftermarket filtration supplier Premium Guard Inc. has closed its acquisition of competitor IPC Global Solutions.

The deal was finalized on Dec. 30, 2021, and announced on Jan. 11, 2022. PGI partnered with Dallas-based private equity firm Trive Capital as part of the transaction.

IPC is a major private label filter supplier and the creator of the Ecoguard brand of filtration products.

The two companies have been competing for 26 years, noted Anan Bishara, CEO and president of PGI. That competition allowed both brands to flourish and raise their respective ceilings.

“The merger will capitalize on the combined strengths and synergies,” he added in an announcement. “We will push forward with our core competencies to provide the aftermarket with industry-leading service, complete solutions, best-in-class-quality products, and leading application coverage at compelling prices.”

The new combined company will employ over 600 people and operate approximately one million sq.-ft of warehouse space throughout North America.

In November 2020, PGI acquired Interfil in Mexico. The moves, the company said, expand PGI’s global sourcing platform to deliver a full suite of automotive filtration products and aftermarket solutions.

The two companies will operate separately to ensure no business disruption, Bishara confirmed, “and all of our customers will continue to receive the same high-quality service and products to which they have been accustomed.”