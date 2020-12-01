Plews & Edelmann appoints Dan Billie as CEO

Plews & Edelmann has appointed Dan Billie to the position of chief executive officer.

Prior to the promotion, Billie was the company’s chief commercial officer.

Plews & Edelmann has gone through a significant transformation under Billie’s leadership.

After divesting its retail business unit and directing its focus on application parts, Plews & Edelmann recently announced a new power steering component program under the Edelmann Elit brand that complements its power steering hose business.

“Dan’s vision for the business hasn’t changed since we began our discussion almost two years ago,” said David Rashid, executive chairman. “Through thoughtful and deliberate action, we’ve made significant strides to narrow the company’s focus and reinvest in our business. Dan has been at the forefront of this initiative and is very deserving of this appointment.”

A 25-year veteran of the automotive aftermarket, Billie joined Plews & Edelmann in September 2019, bringing a wealth of commercial experience and executive leadership to the company. He previously served as executive vice president of APC Automotive Technologies and as senior vice-president of Cardone Industries.