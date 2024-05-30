Patent granted for hydrogen vehicle technology

Global professional services firm GHD has been granted patents in Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom for its hydrogen fuel cell vehicle technology.

The newly patented technology integrates a hydrogen fuel cell with a vehicle’s existing systems, offering an innovative approach to reduce emissions and enhance energy efficiency. By utilizing hydrogen fuel cells, the technology aims to provide a cleaner alternative to traditional internal combustion engines, contributing to global efforts to combat climate change.

“We are thrilled to have received these patents, which are a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainability,” said Ashley Wright, GHD’s global future energy leader. “This technology has the potential to revolutionize the automotive industry by providing a viable and environmentally friendly alternative to fossil fuels.”

The patented system combines hydrogen fuel cells with advanced energy management techniques, optimizing the vehicle’s performance and efficiency. This integration not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions but also addresses some of the key challenges associated with hydrogen fuel cell adoption, such as cost and infrastructure requirements.

“With these patents, we are well-positioned to collaborate with automotive manufacturers and other stakeholders to bring this technology to market,” added Wright. “Our goal is to contribute to a sustainable future by enabling the widespread use of hydrogen fuel cells in various transportation applications.”