OTC releases new clutch alignment tool

OTC has introduced a new clutch alignment tool set that is designed to help technicians servicing cars and trucks.

The tool is made from high quality and durable material. It’s designed to properly align single disc clutches on both foreign and domestic cars and trucks. The tapered cone design and diversity of the two-step pilot bearing adapters helps technicians further expand their capabilities through increased service coverage.

OTC’s latest set includes an alignment shaft to help technicians properly align single disc clutches during installation on most domestic and imported cars and trucks, a clutch plate alignment cone has a 1-1/8-inch maximum diameter taper to fit into the clutch hole to help properly align the clutch plate and a stepped pilot adapter set which includes eight two-step pilot bearing adapters, providing 16 different sizes for various servicing needs.