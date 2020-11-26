OpenRoad Auto Group breaks ground on new Honda dealership

OpenRoad Auto Group is gearing up to start construction of a brand-new Honda dealership in Burnaby.

The state-of-the-art facility will be located at the intersection of Byrne Road and Marine Way and will replace the current facility at 6984 Kingsway where OpenRoad Honda relaunched its current name and facility in 2006.

The new OpenRoad Honda Burnaby is slated to complete by early 2022.

“We continue to make significant investments in our business and believe strongly in the future of automotive retail in Burnaby and B.C. overall,” said Christian Chia, CEO of OpenRoad Auto Group. “We look forward to providing our customers with an enhanced dealership experience in our larger Honda facility.”

Once completed, the new OpenRoad Honda Burnaby will offer customers a spacious, modern facility that includes 64,000 square feet of interior space, 23 service bays plus five detail and wash bays, rooftop parking and 135 stalls available on the 3.8-acre parcel of land.

The new central location will also provide easier accessibility from areas throughout Metro Vancouver.