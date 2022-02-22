OK Tire names new leader

Jim Bethune is the new president and chief executive officer of OK Tire Stores Inc.

The chain of tire and auto service retailers in Canada announced the move Feb. 18, effective immediately.

Most recently, Bethune was the chief operating officer of Neelands Group Limited and held executive positions at other organizations including North American Tillage Tools Company and CARSTAR Automotive Canada.

“I am very excited to join the team and look forward to help build on its success, execute its growth plan and further strengthen OK Tire’s customer-first approach,” Bethune said in a statement. “I am confident in the road ahead and am honoured to lead this extraordinary company as we embark on the next stage of its development and growth.”

The company highlighted the experience Bethune brings to the role. It noted his executive leadership experience building core foundational business practices. These, the company noted, will ensure the continued growth and innovation at OK Tire.

“We are thrilled Jim has accepted the position of president and CEO at OK Tire,” said Shayne Casey, chairman of the board of directors at OK Tire. “As we continue to build on our exciting plans ahead, we are confident that his keen understanding of franchise operations, combined with his entrepreneurial spirit, will be a force in driving OK Tire forward.”

Opened in 1953, OK Tire has 325 independently owned and operated locations across Canada.