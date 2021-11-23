Oil cooler leak repair kit from Rein

CRP Automotive has developed a new service kit designed to perform a complete oil cooler leak repair on popular Mercedes-Benz models that feature an OM642 engine.

The Rein Automotive Oil Cooler Replacement Kit features upgraded materials and all the necessary components needed to perform the service, ensuring a fast and simple repair.

Coverage for the kit covers more than 275,000 vehicles in operation in the United States and Canada.

The kit was created to address the issue of an unsuitable oil cooler seal material that was found in the OE application. This material would leak over time, leading to various stages of oil leaks deep within the engine and further problems like fault codes, oil stains, and insufficient oil levels.

The kit also contains a Nissens oil cooler plus OE fit, form, and function gaskets, seals, and exhaust bolts. Two model-specific exhaust manifold to turbocharger gaskets and Air Intake Duct to Turbocharger seals are also included.