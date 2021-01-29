NGK Spark Plugs appoints new president for Canadian division

NGK Spark Plug Co., LTD. has appointed Michael Schwab as president of NGK Spark Plugs Canada Ltd. , effective Feb 1, 2021.

Schwab has spent his entire career in the automotive industry and already serves as corporate officer of NGK Spark Plug Co., LTD. (Japan), regional president of Pan-America and Australia (PAMA Region), and president and CEO of NGK SPARK PLUGS (U.S.A.), Inc. since April 2019.

Prior to these appointments, Schwab served as Senior Vice-President at NGK USA since 2012. Additionally, he has been an active member of the global management team since 2013 for NGK, a leading supplier of automotive parts and technical ceramics worldwide. Schwab will replace Toru Morimoto, who will return to the Nagoya, Japan Global Headquarters, to begin a new position within the company.

“The five years I have spent in Canada have been a wonderful journey for me both professionally and personally. I would like to thank everyone for your amazing support of NGK,” said Mr. Morimoto. “We’ve achieved sustainable growth in the Canadian market, and made meaningful improvements as we strive to deliver the best quality and value to our customers. I am confident that Mike Schwab will continue with this momentum and successfully lead NGK Canada moving forward. Mike’s leadership experience and extensive knowledge of the North American market make him ideal for this position. I wish Mike all the best in his expanded role.”