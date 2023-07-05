New Wix promotion underway

Wix Filters latest promotion incentivizes professional technicians to switch from their current filter brands to premium WIX-branded filters — and encourages DIFM consumers to choose premium service options.

The “Win with WIX” promotion will see technician customers who switch to WIX brand filters and place a qualifying opening order for $350 or more between now and August 25 automatically registered in the sweepstakes.

All participating customers will receive a point-of-sale kit to display in their service centers that includes a WIX-branded clock, bay banner and other point-of-sale materials designed to help educate customers about the benefits of using premium WIX filters.

The sweepstakes features a VIP fan experience weekend for two technician winners, selected by random drawing. Each winner and a guest will have VIP suite seating at the Bank of America ROVAL 400 NASCAR Series Cup race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in October.

Additionally, winners will also receive an exclusive tour of the Hendrick Motorsports campus, the Hendrick Museum and the main WIX manufacturing facility in Gastonia, North Carolina.

No purchase is necessary to enter. Complete sweepstakes rules and regulations can be found at wixfilters.com/Promotions