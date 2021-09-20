New valve cover saver for Ford engines

ProMaxx Tool has launched its new Valve Cover Saver (VCS) Repair Kit for certain Ford engines.

Technicians faced with broken ignition coil hold-down bolts on Ford 3.5L EcoBoost and 5.0L Coyote engines can quickly and easily rescue the valve cover without costly replacement of the cover. The VCS kit delivers value by saving independent shops time and money, the company said in an announcement.

The VCS system attaches directly to the plastic valve cover. Special machine-grade tooling allows technicians to drill dead center on broken or corroded ignition coil bolts. This allows them to bring the cover back to a better-than-factory-new condition.

VCS is available in three versions: ProKit, ProKit Plus, and ProView, which includes a flexible, scoping digital camera. The camera connects wirelessly to a user’s smartphone. The camera can also be used in additional scenarios where visuals are vitally important including exhaust manifold procedures and EGR repairs.

“Technicians using the Valve Cover Saver can easily fix the cover in about 15 minutes,” said ProMaxx president and founder Jeff Del Rossa. “This is a significant improvement over the current process of removal and replacement that can rob service operations of almost three hours.”

Techs will see an increase in efficiency and time savings, he added. “Now with the digital camera version, technicians have the capability to assess each situation to determine the most productive approach in making the repair.”