News   May 15, 2023   by Adam Malik

New sound deadening products from Dynamat

Dynamat has expanded its lineup with new DynaCore and Dynamat Xtreme products, offering solutions for absorbing vibration, noise and heat in automotive applications.

Applying Dynamat to interior sheet-metal surfaces makes cars feel solid and quiet, reducing noise from closing doors, rain and other exterior noises.

DynaCore is a new thermoacoustic self-adhesive sheet to dissipate sound waves and absorb heat, making it compatible for use under the hood, behind speakers, in truck and heavy machinery cabs and as a headliner. Available in both half-inch and 1-inch thicknesses, it is lightweight, flexible and compressible, enabling it to contour for application to a variety of shapes and sizes. It has a thermal resistance of up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and complies with common flammability standards.

Dynamat Xtreme has a special aluminum layer for vibration-dampening and sound-deadening performance. Cut the product to shape and size, it bonds to sheet metal and other hard surfaces throughout the vehicle. It’s available with 1-inch cutting grid lines for precise fitment and 18-inch square sheets.

