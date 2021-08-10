New sales VP for Mevotech

Trevor Jones has been appointed as Mevotech’s new vice president of sales in Canada.

He brings more than 25 years of experience in sales and sales leadership roles, the Toronto-based engineering and aftermarket parts manufacturing company said in an announcement. Jones will be dedicated to supporting the Canadian market and be a key member of Mevotech’s business development team.

Joes had previously served as vice president of key accounts with office furniture and workstation designer Inscape Corporation, director of sales with Brunswick Manufacturing and general manager at Maraca Canada.

“I look forward to applying my previous sales knowledge to Mevotech’s strategy, providing a way to seamlessly provide our Canadian customer base with unmatched service, and to help them grow their Mevotech sales,” said Jones in the announcement.

Todd Hack, executive vice president of sales and marketing of Mevotech noted the company’s excitement in having Jones as part of the team. “It was important to Mevotech to have a dedicated leader for the Canadian market,” he added. “Trevor is a proven leader who has a track record of building and managing high-growth sales organizations.”