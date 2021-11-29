New program announced for women in trades

A new program to empower skilled trades advocates will launch in the summer, announced the Canadian Apprenticeship Forum (CAF).

The National Leadership Development Program for Women in the Skilled Trades will take place at the next Supporting Women in Trades Conference, which runs June 2-3 in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

The program is being developed in partnership with the Office to Advance Women Apprentices and will be available to all tradeswomen including Indigenous peoples, LGBTQ2S+ individuals, immigrants, persons with disabilities and those from racialized groups.

Those taking part in the program will be guided by subject matter experts. They will learn effective strategies and gain practical tips to empower them as leaders in their workplaces and the broader community, the CAF said in an announcement. There will be special attention placed on how the learnings can be applied in a skilled trades workplace.

The idea is that with better knowledge about strategies to mentor, take on leadership roles on the job site and within their unions, communicate, resolve conflict and speak with confidence, tradeswomen can be leaders in their industries. They can also inspire young girls and other women to thrive in the skilled trades.

The program will be offered at no cost to tradeswomen and offered in a safe and respectful setting, the CAF noted. The group and the Office to Advance Women Apprentices will work with industry, trades unions, government, and training institutions to support development, it added.