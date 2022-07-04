New pliers wrench from Knipex

Knipex Tools has introduced its Pliers Wrench XS (86 04 100). It is a compact tool at only 4 inches and a jaw capacity of three-quarters inches.

Designed with smooth jaws that will not mar surfaces, the tool work with gripping, holding, pressing and bending applications. With one-handed adjustment, users can slide through 10 adjustment positions to find the right fit.

The compact design and slim head allow easy access to confined areas and texturized handles provide a better grip.

“The Pliers Wrench XS is perfect to fit in your pocket for everyday carry,” said Peter A. Grable, senior product manager at Knipex Tools. “At just under 4 inches, it’s the smallest, and only, fully functional pliers wrench in the world.”