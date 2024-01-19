New partnership to enhance ocean shipping in the aftermarket

The group representing OE and aftermarket suppliers announced a partnership to enhance purchasing power with ocean shippers.

MEMA, The Vehicle Suppliers Association has collaborated with Gemini Shippers Association to provide top-tier international transportation procurement services to the automotive OEM and aftermarket supplier industries. This alliance, MEMA said, will offer exclusive benefits to the members of both associations.

Members of MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers and MEMA Original Equipment Suppliers will gain complimentary access to join Gemini Shippers Association under this partnership. This opportunity allows members to augment their purchasing power with ocean shippers.

“This is an exceptional chance for our supplier members to strengthen their competitive position in ocean shipping,” said Ben Brucato, vice president of membership at engagement at MEMA. “The synergy between MEMA and Gemini Shippers members will amplify our collective bargaining power, which is a key benefit of our association.”

By pooling its members Gemini Shippers Association can secure better and more favorable pricing per container for the shipping needs of its members. The announcement noted that this arrangement offers suppliers a range of pricing options without any initial commitment and includes access to real-time tracking and tracing information for ocean and rail shipments, thus enhancing visibility into their supply chains.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone in our joint efforts,” said Ken O’Brien, president and CEO of Gemini Shippers Association. “With Gemini’s established leadership in ocean transportation, we are thrilled to engage with MEMA’s distinguished membership and their robust presence in the automotive sector.”

The partnership also includes Gemini Shippers Association’s sponsorship of the MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Supply Chain & Operations (SCO) Forum. This forum serves as a platform for members to learn about and discuss various challenges, including procurement of raw materials and components, logistics, labour, packaging, warehousing robotics and more.