New lockbox for Jeep Gladiators from Tuffy

Tuffy Security Products has introduced the Underseat Lockbox for 2020-2022 Jeep Gladiator models.

The out-of-sight lockable storage box (Model #387-01) can conceal expensive equipment, firearms and other valuables that require ample space. It provides 2,000 cubic inches of storage volume discreetly under the rear seat without disturbing the OEM styling of the Gladiator.

When the rear seats are lifted up, Gladiator owners can quickly access gear and valuables in the lockbox that are protected by dual locks. It features the company’s Pry-Guard Locking System and is made with two 10 tumbler double bitted security locks with built-in weather seals. The new lockbox also incorporates an exclusive Pin-Lock hinging system for added security.

“Our new full width 387-01 Underseat Lockbox for the Jeep Gladiator delivers secure storage for a wide range of items, keeping them organized and out of sight. The long dimension of this lockbox provides extra useful storage space in a design that doesn’t interfere with the Gladiator’s passenger foot room,” said Chip Olson, marketing manager, Tuffy Security Products. “The lockbox is an innovative product that will add to the enjoyment of this popular vehicle by keeping gear and other valuables close at hand, yet concealed from prying eyes.”