New leader named for FinishMaster

Michael Sylvester has been appointed as the president and chief operating officer of FinishMaster.

The move was effective Oct. 11 and announced by its parent company, Uni-Select.

In an announcement, the company said Sylvester has more than 20 years of experience in leadership roles in the rail transport industry. It highlighted his ability as a hands-on operator and a strategic negotiator with clients and suppliers, working in a mature industry with a mix of strong national clients, suppliers and regional players.

He was most recently senior vice president of Stella-Jones Inc, a logging company that produced industrial pressure-treated wood products. There, Uni-Select said, he showed in-depth knowledge of mergers and acquisitions, business integrations and a proven track record in operational excellence and market growth.

“I personally collaborated with Mike for almost 10 years and share a great deal of trust in his ability to contribute to the achievement of our common goals and vision for success,” said Brian McManus, executive chair and CEO of Uni-Select.