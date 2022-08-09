New KYB consumer promotion underway

Until September 30, consumers can take advantage of KYB’s “Feeling is Believing” consumer rebate promotion.

“Feeling is Believing” allows consumers to earn a reward of up to $75 for purchasing a set of four KYB units. The offer is valid on all KYB shocks, struts, Strut-Plus and Truck-Plus complete assemblies. The promotion started on August 1.

This promotion is open to all consumers across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Purchases made from a professional service provider, parts store or online retailer are all eligible. For more information, visit www.kyb.com/save.