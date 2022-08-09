Auto Service World
News   August 9, 2022   by Adam Malik

New KYB consumer promotion underway

Until September 30, consumers can take advantage of KYB’s “Feeling is Believing” consumer rebate promotion.

“Feeling is Believing” allows consumers to earn a reward of up to $75 for purchasing a set of four KYB units. The offer is valid on all KYB shocks, struts, Strut-Plus and Truck-Plus complete assemblies. The promotion started on August 1.

This promotion is open to all consumers across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Purchases made from a professional service provider, parts store or online retailer are all eligible. For more information, visit www.kyb.com/save.

