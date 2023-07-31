New chair for EV tire council

Mark Ferner, senior manager, technical operations for Bridgestone Retail Operations, will serve as chair of the Tire Industry Association’s Electric Vehicle Advisory Council (EVAC).

He will take over Aug. 1 for Ron Lautzenheiser a Big O Tires and Grease Monkey franchisee and former TIA Board member, who has led the council since its founding in June 2022. Lautzenheiser will continue to serve the council as a member.

“We are pleased Mark has agreed to be a part of the EVAC,” said TIA CEO Richard “Dick” Gust. “The council is playing an important role in helping prepare TIA members and the entire tire industry to safely service electric vehicles as they grow more popular in the marketplace. Mark’s experience as a former technician combined with his technical background and work at Bridgestone in supporting the company’s service technicians will help keep the council vibrant and effective.”

The TIA established the EVAC last June to focus on educating and training tire and auto dealers on the proper service techniques and procedures of EVs, establish potential safety protocols when working on them and deliver best practices for service and maintenance.